Federal judge grants hearing for Bend men arrested by ICE; records show past offenses

By TED TAYLOR

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

A federal judge has granted a hearing on a temporary restraining order to keep two men detained by ICE in Bend Wednesday in Oregon for now.

Erin Carter, an attorney with the Bend Immigration Group, said the hearing is scheduled in Portland at 3 p.m. today.

She is working with the Portland-based nonprofit Innovation Law Lab on behalf of the two men.

The men, identified by friends and family as Marco Zeferino Rios and Josué Arturo Cruz Sanchez, were arrested by ICE agents Wednesday morning on their way to work.

Hundreds of protesters learned of their arrest and blocked the ICE transport buses from leaving the area.

A 10-hour standoff ended around 11:15 p.m. when federal agents with the U.S. Border Patrol arrived in riot gear, pushed their way through the crowd and stormed the buses removing the men inside.

Homeland Security issued a statement Thursday on the arrests.

“ICE continues to target public safety threats and immigration violators,” said Homeland Security Investigations Spokeswoman Tonya Roman. “The two individuals arrested by ICE have criminal records that include convictions for assault, harassment, coercion, and criminal trespassing. They are also repeat immigration violators who were previously encountered by U.S. immigration officials and granted voluntary return to their home countries.”

Bend city officials on Wednesday said the agents had warrants for the arrests, but it’s unclear what those warrants were for.

Oregon court records show Sanchez has a criminal record in Deschutes County dating back to 2015 for various offenses including speeding, driving while uninsured, and operating a vehicle without driving privileges.

In 2018 he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) and felony coercion for injuring a woman and threatening more harm if she left him. He was sentenced to two years probation.

In February 2019 he pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal trespassing for unlawfully entering a residence.

In May 2019 he pleaded not guilty to fourth-degree assault charges stemming from an incident in November 2018; he’s scheduled for a jury trial in January.

Zeferino Rios admitted in 2019 to an attempt to commit a Class B misdemeanor – one attorney tells us that’s not even classified as a crime – in regard to a harassment claim.

Gofundme pages have been set up for the two men and their families, who Carter said have lived in Central Oregon for years.

We have reached out to the organizer of both and have not been able to verify her relationship with either of the two men.

https://gf.me/u/yp5wrc

https://gf.me/u/yp5sin