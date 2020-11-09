Federal grant to allow Mosaic Medical to build new Madras health clinic

Mosaic Medical, Central Oregon’s largest community health center, has received a $954,000 federal grant to build a new clinic in Madras.

Mosaic was one of 165 Community Health Centers across the nation to recently receive a grant award through the Capital Assistance for Disaster Response and Recovery Efforts (CADRE) opportunity from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

The clinic will be co-located with the Jefferson County Public Health Department on the St. Charles Madras campus.

The intention is to create the foundation of a community health and wellness campus in Madras; the new building is set to open in spring 2022.

“The CADRE funding will ensure that Mosaic Medical is able to increase access to high quality medical, dental, behavioral health and pharmacy services for everyone while increasing the community’s capacity to respond to and recover from future emergencies,” said Elaine Knobbs-Seasholtz, Director of Strategy and Development at Mosaic.

The purpose of the CADRE supplemental funding is to provide one-time support for health centers in areas that were impacted by emergencies/disasters in 2018-2019.

Madras was impacted by a severe winter storm in 2018 and qualified for these funds as declared by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.