February Deschutes Co. jail death officially ruled a suicide

A 33-year-old Bend man found dead in his jail cell earlier this year hung himself, according to the Deschutes County District Attorney

DA John Hummel on Friday announced he had completed the review and investigation into the February death of Chad Bomar.

Hummel said he concurred with the opinion of the Oregon State Medical Examiner, who had already performed an autopsy, and concluded Bomar’s death was a suicide from “ligature hanging.” Bomar had used his jail-issued pant and tied them to a bunk bed, Hummel said.

“There is no evidence of participation by another person,” Hummel said. “His motivation was likely related to symptomatic withdrawal from opioids.”

Bomar was found unconscious in his jail cell around 10 a.m. on February 17th. His cellmate at the time was interviewed as part of the investigation.

Bend Fire Department paramedics were called to the scene and deputies immediately began life-saving measures, including CPR. Emergency medical personnel arrived about two minutes later and took over care, but determined Bomar was dead.

The Tri-County Major Incident Team, led by Oregon State Police Detective Sergeant Roberto Robles, with the Oregon State Police as the lead agency on this case, conducted the investigation, providing Hummel with the evidence.

Court documents show Bomar was arrested earlier in February for allegedly stealing a hover scooter from Walmart. He died days before he was to be arraigned on the indictment.

“Chad Bomar was a valued member of our community who loved, was loved, and deserved to live. Our lives are worse off without him,” Hummel said in a statement. “Yesterday, I spoke with his mother and extended my sympathies for her loss.

“I encourage anyone who feels alone or discouraged, or who feels like they don’t want to live, to reach out for help. They can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text “273Talk” to 839863.”