▶️ Fear, sadness, uncertainty: Locals react to invasion of Ukraine

by Steve Kaufmann

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the post-Cold War security order.

Ukraine’s government pleaded for help as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ignored global condemnation and cascading new sanctions as he unleashed the largest ground war in Europe in decades, and chillingly referred to his country’s nuclear arsenal.

He threatened any country trying to interfere with “consequences you have never seen.”

Here at home, locals reacted with sadness, fear, and a sense of uncertainty about what could happen next.