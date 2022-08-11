Armed man tries to breach FBI office, is injured in standoff

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities say a man has “unknown injuries” after he tried to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati office, fled and exchanged gunfire in a standoff with law enforcement.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Thursday that no one else was hurt.

Officials say the man was wearing body armor and was chased onto Interstate 71.

Officials say the man abandoned his car on nearby roads, where he exchanged gunfire with police and remains in a standoff.

The episode came a day after the FBI director warned against threats circulating online against agents and the Justice Department following the agency’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Wray says, “Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you’re upset with.”

Wray made the remarks Wednesday following a news conference during a long-planned visit to the agency’s field office in Omaha, Nebraska. He declined to answer questions about the hours-long search Monday of Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, resort.