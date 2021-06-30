FBI offers $5K reward for info on Warm Springs brush fire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of those responsible for setting a fire in Warm Springs on June 21.

Warm Springs emergency crews responded to the fire at 8:41 pm.

The fire burned about 42 acres of brush and grass on the Fish Hatchery Grade between mileposts 13 and 14 on Highway 3.

Investigators believe the fire was human-caused.

The FBI and the Warm Springs Police Department are asking that anyone with information about this fire to contact law enforcement.

The FBI can be reached in Bend at (541) 389-1202 or in Portland at (503) 224-4181.

WSPD can be reached at (541) 553-2202. Information may also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.