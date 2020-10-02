FBI offering $10K reward for information on 2019 Warm Springs murder

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a 2019 Warm Springs shooting death.

A passerby found the body of Gunner Bailey about 50 feet off Tenino Road on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation on March 17, 2019.

Bailey, 31-years-old at the time, was shot to death.

The FBI and Warm Springs Police Department are jointly investigating this case.

Anyone with information concerning this homicide is asked to contact the FBI in Bend at (541) 389-1202 during normal business hours, the FBI in Portland at (503) 224-4181 24 hours a day, or the Warm Springs Police Department at (541) 553-3272.

Information may also be submitted online at https://tips.fbi.gov.