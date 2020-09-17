FBI offering $10K reward for info on fatal Warm Springs arson

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information about a Warm Springs arson that killed one person and injured two others in May.

The Warm Springs Police Department responded to a fire in a home at 1713 Foster Street around 11:05 p.m. on May 17.

When the officers arrived, they saw flames shooting 15 feet out the front living room window.

Officers entered the burning home, removed two victims, and provided medical assistance until paramedics arrived.

Lamont Brown, 77, died of his injuries at the hospital.

The second adult victim removed from the home suffered critical injuries. A third resident was able to exit the home on her own but suffered serious burn injuries.

A fourth person was able to escape through a ground-floor window and was uninjured.

Investigators with the Warm Springs Fire Department, the Jefferson County Fire Department, and the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the fire an arson.

The FBI and Warm Springs Police Department are jointly investigating this case.

Anyone with information concerning this fire is asked to contact the FBI in Bend at (541) 389-1202 during normal business hours, the FBI in Portland at (503) 224-4181 twenty-four hours a day, or the Warm Springs Police Department at (541) 553-3272. Information may also be submitted online at https://tips.fbi.gov