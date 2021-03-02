FBI chief warns violent ‘domestic terrorism’ growing in US

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director Chris Wray is labeling the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol as “domestic terrorism.”

And he is warning of a rapidly growing threat of homegrown violent extremism that law enforcement is scrambling to confront.

Testifying to U.S. senators on Tuesday, the FBI director defended his agency’s handling of advance intelligence indicating the prospect for violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

He told lawmakers that threats to the Capitol were properly shared with other law enforcement agencies, even though they were unverified.

The violence at the Capitol made clear that the FBI, which remade itself after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks to deal with international terrorism, is now laboring to address homegrown violence.