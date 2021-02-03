FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Two FBI agents have been killed and three wounded while trying to serve a search warrant on a child pornography suspect in Florida.

FBI authorities say the suspect also died. George Piro is head of the FBI’s Miami field office.

He told a news conference that the suspect opened fire on the agents when they arrived at his home in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise on Tuesday.

A law enforcement official familiar with the case says federal officials believe the man later fatally shot himself.

The person cautioned that an official cause of death has not yet been determined.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly.