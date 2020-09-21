Favorable weather allows for more aerial support to battle Oregon wildfires

The Oregon Department of Forestry is closely monitoring 10 major fires in Oregon, down from 17 originally (see table below for details).

Lionshead Fire officials on Sunday said thanks to the improved visibility, firefighters were able fly sections of the fire for the first time in several days.

Having favorable weather has been extremely helpful in this regard.

Helicopters were able to accomplish water bucket work and helispots for future work were identified.

Due to local clouds and smoke, crews were not able to install the critically needed radio repeater scheduled for placement on the north side of the fire.

Fires are removed from the list when they are 100% lined and fire managers are confident in their progress toward containment.

There have been more than 7,500 personnel assigned to these fires, not including many of the government employees, landowners, forestland operators, and members of the community who are contributing every day.

There have been resources from 39 states and multiple Canadian provinces in this fight alongside Oregonians.

About 1 million acres have burned in Oregon since the start of this year, which is nearly double the 10-year average of approximately 557,811.

Fire name Acres burned (est.) Containment Location Lionshead 198,647 13% 20 miles W of Warm Springs Beachie Creek 192,764 38% 15 miles N of Detroit Holiday Farm 170,637 17% 3 miles W of McKenzie Bridge Riverside 137,880 25% 2 miles SE of Estacada Archie Creek 131,598 41% 20 miles E of Glide Brattain 50,447 52% 8 miles S of Paisley Slater 42,214 in Oregon 18% SE of Cave Junction (also in No. California) S. Obenchain 32,671 65% 5 miles E of Eagle Point Two Four Two 14,473 77% W/NW of Chiloquin Thielsen 9,689 22% E of Diamond Lake

