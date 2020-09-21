Favorable weather allows for more aerial support to battle Oregon wildfires

The Oregon Department of Forestry is closely monitoring 10 major fires in Oregon, down from 17 originally (see table below for details).

Lionshead Fire officials on Sunday said thanks to the improved visibility, firefighters were able fly sections of the fire for the first time in several days.

Having favorable weather has been extremely helpful in this regard.

Helicopters were able to accomplish water bucket work and helispots for future work were identified.

Due to local clouds and smoke, crews were not able to install the critically needed radio repeater scheduled for placement on the north side of the fire.

Fires are removed from the list when they are 100% lined and fire managers are confident in their progress toward containment.

There have been more than 7,500 personnel assigned to these fires, not including many of the government employees, landowners, forestland operators, and members of the community who are contributing every day.

There have been resources from 39 states and multiple Canadian provinces in this fight alongside Oregonians.

About 1 million acres have burned in Oregon since the start of this year, which is nearly double the 10-year average of approximately 557,811.

Fire name Acres burned (est.) Containment Location
Lionshead 198,647        13% 20 miles W of Warm Springs
Beachie Creek 192,764        38% 15 miles N of Detroit
Holiday Farm 170,637        17% 3 miles W of McKenzie Bridge
Riverside 137,880        25% 2 miles SE of Estacada
Archie Creek 131,598        41% 20 miles E of Glide
Brattain 50,447        52% 8 miles S of Paisley
Slater 42,214 in Oregon        18% SE of Cave Junction (also in No. California)
S. Obenchain 32,671        65% 5 miles E of Eagle Point
Two Four Two 14,473        77% W/NW of Chiloquin
Thielsen 9,689        22% E of Diamond Lake

