Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci has told lawmakers that once a coronavirus vaccine is approved as safe and effective, Americans should have widespread access within a reasonable time.

Appearing before a House panel investigating the nation’s response to the pandemic, Fauci on Friday expressed “cautious” optimism a vaccine would be available, particularly by next year.

Fauci’s message in recent days has been Americans can’t afford a devil-may-care attitude toward COVID-19 and need to double down on basic measures such as wearing masks, keeping their distance from others and avoiding crowds.

Health and Human Services testing czar Adm. Brett Giroir blames delays in coronavirus test results on overwhelming demand across the nation.