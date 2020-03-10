▶️ Father-son duo help Bend Police nab suspects in car break-ins

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

Jody Wagner and his 18-year-old son Devon are a pair of unlikely crimefighters tonight.

“If we can help our community and help our police, then I say we do it,” Jody said Tuesday afternoon.

The two did their part to stop a group of suspected thieves they believe have been stealing from cars on Rocca Way for two months.

“My son actually got a motion sensor in our office with our cameras, and the motion sensor came on,” Jody said. “So then when he’d seen that he ran downstairs to our room and told me ‘dad they’re here.’ And so we jumped up and we just took right out the door, and went right at them.”

It was around 2 a.m. on Tuesday when Wagner and his son chased down the 14, 15 and 16-year-old boys and a 21-year-old man.

Although they had to leave most of the work to police, it was Devon Wagner’s description of a dark colored BMW that helped lead to an arrest.

“Once we started running through, one of the perpetrators got in their car and actually, I wouldn’t say they ran over my son but they hit him with it,” Jody said. “And he actually got a good description of the car.”

Police identified the 21-year-old suspect as Taylor James Guidry.

And all the suspects were charged with several crimes including first-degree theft of a firearm and unlawful entry into a vehicle.

As for Jody Wagner, he says neighborhood surveillance will continue to be a group effort.

“My takeaway on this is that, you know there’s always going to be crime,” he said. “It’s always out there, and I think as a community we need to try and prepare ourselves for it.”