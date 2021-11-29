Father held after 4 California children, grandmother slain

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say four children including an infant and their grandmother have been found shot to death in a Southern California home and that the children’s father was arrested on suspicion of killing them.

Police say the children’s mother found the bodies Sunday night in the city of Lancaster in the high desert Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says the grandmother, a girl and three boys suffered gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

Paramedics pronounced them dead at the scene.

Lt. Brandon Dean says the children’s father turned himself in at a sheriff’s station and was arrested minutes after the mother arrived home.