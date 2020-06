The Oregon State Police have confirmed at least one person has died in a three-car crash on Highway 97 between Redmond and Terrebonne.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m.

ODOT closed the highway between milepost 118 and 119 (Canal Road crossings) and set up a one-mile detour for what they expected to be an extended period.

OSP Spokesman Tim Fox did not have any further details.