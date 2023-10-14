A family of four killed in fatal crash north of Redmond Thursday night says OSP

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Four members of a Troutdale, Oregon family were killed, and another driver seriously injured in a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 97 north of Redmond Thursday evening, said Oregon State Police.

The fatal crash happened near milepost 118 on Thursday night around 7:30pm and closed US 97 for several hours.

“All fatal traffic crashes are tragic. When an entire family is lost, the tragic becomes the horrific,” Officers note.

The preliminary investigation indicated a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 43 year old Montana man was northbound when it crossed the center line, sideswiped a southbound semi truck and trailer, and then struck a Toyota Rav4 operated by Gary J Rutledge, 57 of Troutdale, head on, said police.

The Toyota subsequently caught fire and became fully engulfed, troopers say.

OSP reports, Rutledge, and his three passengers Michelle Jean Windsor Rutledge, 53, and their teens, Kate Rutledge 15, and Ryan Rutledge 17 were all declared deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and the semi truck driver was not injured, police said.

OSP is asking any witnesses to the crash to contact them at *OSP and reference Case No. SP23326671.

RELATED: Fatal crash north of Redmond closes US 97 for multiple hours Thursday night

RELATED: Fatal collision on Bend Parkway temporarily closes southbound lanes