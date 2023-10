by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

ODOT says a crash just north of Redmond near milepost 118 closed a portion of US 97 Thursday night.

The call came in just before 7:30 p.m.

The highway was closed until 11:51 p.m. Traffic was detoured through NW Canal Blvd.

Check ODOT’s TripCheck map for the latest updates on the closure.

