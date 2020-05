A Jeep crashed into a semi-truck on Highway 36 near milepost 150 in Grant County on Saturday and the Jeep driver did not survive, according to Oregon State Police.

Police said the Jeep, driven by 56-year-old Sheridan resident Lawrence Goings, was heading east when it traveled into oncoming traffic and hit a semi-truck driven by 65-year-old Powell Butte resident Mike Brown.

Goings was pronounced dead at the scene. Brown was not injured.