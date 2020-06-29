1 killed HWY 26 crash west of Warm Springs

One person was killed Monday and two others were taken to the hospital after a crash on Highway 26 west of Warm Springs, according to Oregon State Police.

Police responded to the scene at around 11:40 a.m. An investigation revealed that a white Mercedes Benz SUV was traveling eastbound when it crossed into the westbound lane and hit a motor home, according to police.

The driver of the SUV, 73-year-old Kathy Rayborn from Welches, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorhome driver, 76-year-old Richard Rydman from Vancouver, WA, was transported to St. Charles in Madras along with his passenger, 73-year-old Janice Rydman.

ODOT tweeted at the time to expect a lengthy closure and later said the road was expected to be closed for three to five hours.

The highway reopened around 4 p.m.