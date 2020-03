A single vehicle crashed into a tree near Terrebonne around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening and the driver did not survive, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened on NW Lower Bridge Way at 31st Street. The road was closed for several hours to allow for an investigation. As of 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night, the road was back open.

No more details have been released.