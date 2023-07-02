▶️ Locals and visitors enjoy a beautiful Sunday at the Sisters Farmers Market

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Sisters Farmers Market takes place each Sunday 10-2 at the Fir Street Park in downtown Sisters.

Locals and visitors stop into this unique market each week for fresh produce, local meats, as well as hand crafted and artisanal goods.

The market features live music and even has a splash pad to play in on a hot summer day.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: The Saturday Farmers Market is back at Northwest Crossings

RELATED: Bend Farmers Market opens for season Wednesday