▶️ Taste This! Farmer’s Deli

by Emily Kirk | Central Oregon Daily News

The Downtown Bend Farmer’s Market draws in hundreds of people when it’s in season. And you don’t have to venture too far to find ingredients from the market that are made into dishes that are ready to eat.

The items on the menu at the Farmer’s Deli food truck come from simple ideas but pack plenty in flavor and quality. Emily Kirk meets with the owner, who is no stranger to being a local produce lover.

Farmer’s Deli is located at 925 NW Brooks Street in Downtown Bend.

