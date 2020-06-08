Farm workers union sues Washington over virus housing rules

OLYMPIA, Wash. (Tri-City Herald) — A farmworkers union has sued two Washington state agencies over rules that would allow workers to sleep in close quarters on bunk beds during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Tri-City Herald reported the lawsuit filed last week by Familias Unidas por la Justicia seeks to repeal parts of rules adopted by the Department of Labor & Industries and the Department of Health.

The rules allow farm operators to avoid restrictions on bed spacing in dormitory-style housing by establishing groups of up to 15 workers who are kept separate from other workers.

The union says the regulations are contrary to scientific evidence.

