Farm laborer convicted in 2018 stabbing death of Iowa runner

Cristhian Bahena Rivera reacts after the verdict is announced in his trial, Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa. A jury on Friday found Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who vanished while out for a run in 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, pool)
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Friday, May 28th 2021

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A jury has found a farm laborer guilty of murder in the abduction and killing of a University of Iowa student who vanished while out for a run in 2018.

The jury on Friday found Cristhian Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Mollie Tibbetts, a 20-year-old who was studying to become a child psychologist.

Bahena Rivera, who came to the U.S. illegally from Mexico as a teenager, will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The verdict comes after a two-week trial at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, in a case that inflamed public anger over illegal immigration and concerns about random violence against women.

