Far-right ‘Reawaken America Tour’ stop in Redmond moved to Salem

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A gathering of national far-right A-listers scheduled this spring in Redmond has been moved to Salem, according to the organization’s website.

The “Reawaken America Tour” was on the books for April 1-2 at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center.

The event flyer now says Gen. Michael Flynn and the rest of “Team America” will appear at the River Church in Salem on those dates.

Run by conservative podcast host Clay Clark, the tour bills itself as a conference to talk about vaccine freedom and religious freedom along with “election fraud, medical fraud and mainstream media fraud,” among other topics.

It promises appearances by Flynn, Roger Stone, several pastors and doctors who have made a name for themselves online for promoting alternative methods of fighting COVID.

Since news broke of the tour stop in Redmond, there have been multiple reports about some back-and-forth between Deschutes County Commissioners and event organizers about whether state mask mandates would be enforced.

Publicly, commissioners have made assurances the event could only happen if the mask rules were followed.

“I am working right now to ensure that the County communicates to the event organizers that they are required to comply with all public health regulations in order to hold their event there,” said Commissioner Phil Chang, the only Democrat among the three panel members. “And when the event rolls around I will do everything in my power to ensure that compliance is monitored and enforced – including calling OSHA myself to report violations if necessary.”

Requests for comment from Commission Chairman Tony DeBone, Fairgrounds Director Geoff Hinds and Chang have not yet been returned.

We’ve reached out to Clark for comment as well.

Clark has said the CDC created COVID-19 and Flynn has long been an opponent of the COVID restrictions in place across the country.

The tour, which has included Eric Trump and My Pillow Founder Mike Lindell as speakers, has made headlines several times since it started last fall.

On Friday, police were called to the event in Phoenix after attendees taunted teachers about masks at a nearby school.

At the tour’s stop in San Antonio in November, Flynn came under fire for suggesting America should have “one religion under God.”

At another stop in Texas in December, several members of the tour fell ill after the event and later claimed they were poisoned with anthrax.

The Associated Press contributed to this report