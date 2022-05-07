Fans show up for Free Comic Book Day

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

From ‘Pokémon’ to ‘Spiderman’ comic book fans will have plenty to read this weekend.

Saturday is free comic book day and fans rushed in to Pegasus Books in Downtown Bend to get their hands on the latest editions.

“My daughter loves to read comic books, it’s been something that, well, maybe it’s been passed down a generation,” chuckled James Patrick of Bend.

He was one of several parents picking out comics with their kids.

“Kinda holds a special place in my heart from when I was a kind when my dad shared his comic books,” Patrick added.

The annual nationwide promotional event was launched in 2002 by publishers to attract new readers to the genre and encourage fans to check out different titles they might not regularly buy.

The line formed quickly and comic book connoisseurs had five minutes to choose up to five free books.

“They’re cool because I like how there’s a bunch of cool art in every single one and there’s cool stories in them,” said 11 year-old Audrey Smith.

Arya Kerkvliet’s reason for why she likes comics was a bit more straightforward, “I just really like them.”

From the looks of the turnout she isn’t the only one