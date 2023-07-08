▶️ ‘Best quilt show in the world’: Famous quilter wouldn’t miss Sisters show

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

The world-renowned Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show is set to stitch together the streets Saturday. The event runs 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Professional quilter and author of 14 successful books, Sarah Fielke, has taught quilting classes for the show for six straight years.

“This is the sixth time I’ve been to Sisters for a quilt show and it is my favorite place on Earth to teach,” Fielke said. “I’ve taught all the over the world at all the big quilt shows. I’ve taught in Europe, I’ve taught everywhere. Sisters is the best quilt show in the world and I wouldn’t miss it for anything.”

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Bend Summer Festival takes over downtown this weekend

RELATED: Overland Expo debuts Expedition Skills Driving Course

Fielke is an award-winning quilt designer and a famous name in the quilting industry.

“Funnily enough, if you asked me when I was a teenager what I wanted to be, I wouldn’t have said a professional quilter,” Fielke said.

“There’s something about the camaraderie of everybody being together, the show’s so beautifully organized. The people that run it run it like clockwork. The teachers are treated like royalty. The students are so happy to be here and then of course there’s the show which is just spectacular,” Fielke said.

Sarah says she does not have any quilts submitted in this year’s show, but she is the featured artist at an associated event on Sunday. Thirty-five of her quilts will be displayed at Five Pine Lodge in Sisters.