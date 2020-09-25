Family demands release of evidence in Breonna Taylor’s case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Breonna Taylor’s family is demanding that Kentucky authorities release all body camera footage, police files and the transcripts of the grand jury hearings that led to no charges against police officers who killed the Black woman during a March drug raid at her apartment.

As Taylor’s mother stood close by, her lawyers said they have seen the evidence, and there is much state Attorney General Daniel Cameron got wrong.

They did not give specifics.

Taylor’s aunt read a statement on behalf of Palmer, saying the entire justice system failed her.

A spokesperson for Cameron said prosecutors and grand jury members are bound by the facts.