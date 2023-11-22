Roundhouse Foundation grants Family Access Network $50,000 for rural families

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Family Access Network (FAN) is getting $50,000 to boost its services in rural areas. The money is from the Roundhouse Foundation and is meant to help those facing food, transportation, housing and health care issues in Sisters, La Pine, Prineville, Sunriver, Terrebonne, Tumalo and Jefferson County.

FAN operates out of schools to connect students with resources and help them succeed in school.

Here is the full release from FAN:

Bend, Ore. – The Family Access Network (FAN) received a $50,000 grant from the Roundhouse Foundation to support FAN advocate services in rural communities throughout Central Oregon. Due to proximity to resources, rural families face barriers to food, transportation, housing, and health care which can all affect a student’s ability to succeed in school. This grant will assist students and their family members who live in Sisters, La Pine, Prineville, Sunriver, Terrebonne, Tumalo and Jefferson County. FAN advocates based in the schools in these communities help connect students to essentials so they can thrive in school.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: ‘All are welcome’ to Shepherd’s House Thanksgiving meal Wednesday

RELATED: Redmond trucking company gives 100 Thanksgiving meals to people in need

“Roundhouse Foundation is a crucial partner in helping break down barriers for rural families,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN Executive Director. “This grant is just one of the many examples of Roundhouse Foundation’s commitment to fostering economic resilience and helping students thrive. We are grateful for this support.”

The Roundhouse Foundation supports creative projects and organizations through art, environmental conservation, social services, community leadership, and education. They provide general and project support to organizations that bring creative ideas and connections to the community of Sisters, rural Oregon in general, and select international locations. The Roundhouse Foundation supports programs that prepare youth for a life of leadership, several of which are using innovative teaching techniques to pave the path for sustainability in our community and the world. With a passion for enriching lives in Central Oregon, the Roundhouse Foundation celebrates art and creativity.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 30 advocates at 65 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.