Family Access Network Redmond Luncheon raises more than $32,000

The Family Access Network’s fourth annual Redmond Luncheon Fundraiser raised more than $32,000 for Redmond FAN, according to Jen Enna, with FAN’s Donor Relations and Events.

The event took place during the week of February 22 and was held virtually. Almost 100 website visitors donated the funds, which helped FAN reach its fundraising goal, Enna said.

“The generous support of the Redmond community could not come at a better time, as we continue to assist families disproportionately affected by the pandemic,” FAN Executive Director Julie Lyche said. “We could not do this very important work without the generosity of local donors, helping Redmond children thrive in school and beyond.”

FAN employs 26 advocates at 62 sites and works to help families break the cycle of poverty in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties.