Family Access Network receives $1,500 from Pacific Power Foundation

The Family Access Network (FAN) received a $1,500 grant from the Pacific Power Foundation to connect local families affected by the coronavirus pandemic with basic needs including food, utilities, transportation, and rental assistance.

FAN’s COVID-19 Response Fund is directly assisting families in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties who have been impacted through illness, loss of income, childcare issues, etc.

FAN has served Central Oregon since 1993 and is well-prepared and able to meet this health crisis by providing families with the critical services that will help them weather this storm.

“During this pandemic, FAN advocates are making sure that families have the essentials they need—including food, shelter, and utilities—in order to stay safe and healthy, and support from the Pacific Power Foundation is helping us provide these basic-need services,” said Julie Lyche, FAN Executive Director.

The Pacific Power Foundation is one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States.

The foundation was created in 1988 by PacifiCorp, an electric utility serving 1.8 million customers in six Western states as Rocky Mountain Power (Utah, Wyoming and Idaho) and Pacific Power (Oregon, Washington and California).

The foundation’s mission, through charitable investments, is to support the growth and vitality of the communities served by Rocky Mountain Power and Pacific Power. For more information visit www.pacificpower.net/foundation.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 25 advocates at 59 public schools in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.

The direct placement of FAN advocates within the schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.