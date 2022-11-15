Family Access Network receives $15,000 grant from Braemar Charitable Trust

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The local non-profit Family Access Network says it has received a new grant from the Braemar Charitable Trust to continue and expand its mission to help those in need.

The Family Access Network (FAN) received a $15,000 grant from Braemar Charitable Trust to support FAN’s work in Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson counties. The grant will provide client funds to help FAN advocates connect families who are low-income, living in poverty, or experiencing homelessness to eviction prevention, heating, and other basic needs like food, hygiene items, clothing, and transportation assistance. As Central Oregon heads toward colder months, FAN advocates are ready to help struggling families remain safely sheltered, warm, and appropriately clothed.

“We’re so grateful to have Braemar Charitable Trust’s support in bringing crucial basic needs to children and their family members in Central Oregon,” said Lauren Olson, FAN Foundation Board Chair. “So many families faced setbacks in the past years and are still trying to catch up. This grant will help those recovering from such difficulties find assistance, possibility, and hope.”

Founded in 1993, Braemar Charitable Trust is based out of Portland, Oregon. They emphasize education, community service, arts and culture, youth activities, and historical preservation in their funding decisions, with special consideration for projects with an educational perspective.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 27 advocates at 65 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs. In its 30 years of operation in Central Oregon, FAN has assisted 176,341 individuals, opening doors to hope, help, and new possibilities.