False claims, new rules: Election Day arrives in the US

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

ATLANTA (AP) — Elections across the U.S. were testing new Republican restrictions on the ballot.

For officials, Tuesday’s elections are a chance to counter a year’s worth of misinformation about voting security and restore faith in democracy for those who still have doubts about last year’s presidential election.

Much of the attention is on Virginia and New Jersey, where voters are casting ballots for governor and other statewide races.

Elsewhere, voters were making selections on local races ranging from mayor and city council to school boards and bond measures.