▶️ FairWell Festival traffic: Sheriff’s office works to ‘improve, adjust’ plan

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Following frustrations voiced by people about traffic and parking at the FairWell Festival at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds Friday and Saturday, the sheriff’s office said it was working to “adjust” for Sunday.

The video above shows what it looked like Friday as thousands of people tried to get out of the parking lot at the end of the night.

Festival-goers reported a repeat Saturday night. Headliner Zach Bryan was expected to be the biggest draw of the weekend and his show wrapped up around 11:00 p.m. There were reports that drivers trying to get out of the fairgrounds after Bryan’s show were stuck in a 2-to-3-hour backup.

Getting into the fairgrounds also required drivers to pack patience. Traffic was lined up more nearly two miles on Highway 97 trying to get to the festival Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office released this statement Sunday afternoon: