▶️ Why did promoter pick Redmond for FairWell Festival?

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

What put Central Oregon on the radar for this summer’s inaugural FairWell Festival in Redmond?

More than 30 acts including Zach Bryan, Sheryl Crow and Willie Nelson will be performing July 21-23 at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center.

With so many names, including some pretty big ones, why Redmond?

“Portland and Oregon is a great market. Bend is really one of those markets that a lot of people are moving to and traveling to and does not really have, you know, a tier one,” said Sophie Lobl, Global Festival Promoter for C3 Presents.

Based on how the festival goes, C3 says it could become an annual event.

Tickets are still on sale for any one of the days or all three. But if you just want to go on Saturday, when Crow and Bryan are playing, you have to go on a waitlist unless you’re willing to spend $650 for the Platinum level ticket.