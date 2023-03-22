▶️ Why did promoter pick Redmond for FairWell Festival?

What put Central Oregon on the radar for this summer’s inaugural FairWell Festival in Redmond?
More than 30 acts including Zach Bryan, Sheryl Crow and Willie Nelson will be performing July 21-23 at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center.
With so many names, including some pretty big ones, why Redmond?
“Portland and Oregon is a great market. Bend is really one of those markets that a lot of people are moving to and traveling to and does not really have, you know, a tier one,” said Sophie Lobl, Global Festival Promoter for C3 Presents.
Based on how the festival goes, C3 says it could become an annual event.
Tickets are still on sale for any one of the days or all three. But if you just want to go on Saturday, when Crow and Bryan are playing, you have to go on a waitlist unless you’re willing to spend $650 for the Platinum level ticket.
On Friday, July 21, the Turnpike Troubadours kick off the weekend with Gary Clark Jr; Morgan Wade; The Infamous Stringdusters; Charles Wesley Godwin; The Brook & The Bluff; and Wyatt Flores.
On Saturday, July 22, it’s Zach Bryan, Sheryl Crow; Trampled By Turtles; Charley Crockett; Band of Horses; Lucius; Rayland Baxter; Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway; Amigo the Devil; Stephen Wilson Jr.; and Trousdale.
Then on Sunday, July 23, Willie Nelson & Family take the stage with Mt. Joy; Yola; Luke Grimes; Shane Smith & The Saints; Abraham Alexander; 49 Winchester; Bella White; Calder Allen; Y La Bamba; Drayton Farley; Abby Anderson; Haley Heynderickx; AJ Lee & Blue Summit; and Caitlin Rose.