OSP enhancing patrols during FairWell Festival, Jefferson Co. Fair

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

With the inaugural FairWell Festival happening in Redmond and the Jefferson County Fair in Madras this weekend, Oregon State Police say they will be enhancing their patrol efforts.

A lot of people are expected to come from out of the area. With extra traffic comes the increased risk of collisions, OSP said.

Troopers will focusing what they call SOLID violations:

S peed

peed O ccupant Safety

ccupant Safety L ane usage

ane usage I mpaired driving

mpaired driving Distracted driving

“These violations are statistically proven to contribute to serious injury and fatal crashes,” OSP said in a statement. “We encourage motorists to plan ahead in order to avoid the need to rely on excessive speed, use their mobile devices or operate their vehicles while impaired in order to get to and from their destinations.”

The Jefferson County Fair began continues through Saturday. The FairWell Festival at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds happens Friday through Sunday.

