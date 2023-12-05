FairWell Festival returning to Deschutes Co. Fairgrounds in July

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The FairWell Festival is returning to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond next summer, it was announced Tuesday.

The three-day folk, blues, rock, country and soul music festival, which featured more than 30 musical acts including Zach Bryan and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Willie Nelson and Sheryl Crow, will be happening July 19-21, 2024.

Fairgrounds Marketing Coordinator Bart Platt said a musical lineup for 2024 won’t be announced until sometime in early 2024, but that it will likely be about the same number of acts and the same three-stage setup.

An estimated 60,000 people attended this year’s event.

Platt said they’ll look at everything they did this summer to determine what changes need to be made. One thing they will be looking at is alleviating the traffic congestion each night as thousands of fans were trying to leave.

