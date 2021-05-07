Fairgrounds vaccination clinic to offer expanded second-dose walk-in opportunities

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Residents who have already received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose and need a second dose can continue to schedule second dose vaccine appointments at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center through May 28.

The mass vaccination clinic will also be offering a variety of walk-in appointment times for second doses through the end of the month.

In the coming week, the clinic will offer second dose walk-ins:

Saturday, May 8, from 9 a.m. to noon. MODERNA

Thursday, May 13, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. MODERNA

Friday, May 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PFIZER

As a reminder, Pfizer doses must be at least 21 days apart and Moderna doses must be at least 28 days apart. There will be no exceptions for doses to be given early.

Residents arriving for a walk-in appointment will be required to bring their vaccination card or proof from their first-dose appointment.

It’s important to know the vaccine is free and no identification is needed.

COVID-19 Vaccine Availability

As of Friday, May 7, first-dose vaccine appointments will no longer be available at the mass vaccination clinic.

However, there are many options for getting vaccinated against COVID-19 in Central Oregon.

St. Charles Health System, in partnership with community providers and pharmacies, has updated www.centraloregoncovidvaccine.com to highlight a variety of local primary care providers, urgent cares, pharmacies and community pop-up clinics offering vaccinations.

Primary care providers are adding vaccination appointments to their websites as the mass vaccination clinic winds down.

Local pharmacy availability:

Pharmacies: Some pharmacies in Central Oregon are offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments may be available by visiting https://vaccinefinder.org.

Fred Meyer pharmacies offer appointments in Bend and Redmond. For information about appointments and scheduling, visit the Fred Meyer scheduling portal at https://www.fredmeyer.com/rx/covid-eligibility.