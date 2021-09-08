Fairgrounds backs out of Taco & Margarita festival after complaints

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Fairgrounds and Expo Center has backed out of a planned taco and margarita festival after complaints about the event being a scam.

The traveling food festival was set for later this month, but word quickly spread locally about the event’s previous stops not living up to expectations.

It promises multiple food vendors, multiple margarita bars, live music, shopping and more.

People who attended the Taco and Margarita Festival elsewhere complained the event consisted of only one food truck that quickly ran out of ingredients, leaving many people feeling ripped off.

In another location, the “live music” turned out to be just music played through a PA system.

Fairgrounds officials were made aware of the complaints and met with the festival organizers – A-Z Food Festivals – this morning to talk about the situation.

A-Z said previous issues arose when they couldn’t find enough food vendors.

In the end, the festival decided to postpone the event until next year.

A-Z Food Festivals said it will provide refunds to those who already bought tickets.