Fairground Holiday Lights go live Nov. 19; tickets on sale Oct. 8

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Holiday Light Experience at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo, a unique and dazzling walk-through holiday light show, makes its debut in 2021 to celebrate the season with an unprecedented spectacle of 100,000 square feet of lights that will greet Yuletide revelers in the heart of Central Oregon.

Guests will wind through a pathway in an indoor experience that ends outdoors with a unique Santa’s Village.

This magical spot welcomes one and all with hot chocolate, beverages & snacks, shopping for distinctive & handcrafted gift, plus the new Holiday Light Theatre, a spectacle of dynamic, festive lights presented on a 20×40 screen! And, of course, it’s his village – Santa will be there greeting guests.

Tickets for the Holiday Light Experience at Deschutes County Fair & Expo will be on sale this Fri., Oct. 8, at 10am.

Holiday Light Experience opens Nov. 19 and ends on New Year’s Day. Hours are 4 pm-9 pm Wednesday-Sunday.

Starting Dec. 1, the event is open seven days a week. Tickets range from a general admission of $18 weekdays to $25 weekends to a Family Four Pack for $60. Tickets for various experiences are available at holidaylightexperience.com.

“The Holiday Light Experience at Deschutes County Fair & Expo will be an exceptional experience for families to enjoy together and to celebrate the holidays. Invite your friends and family, take pictures, make memories, and have some fun! We hope this will becomes a new Central Oregon Tradition. See you all November 19!” Said Geoff Hinds, General Manager, Deschutes County Fair and Expo.

Holiday Light Experience at Deschutes County Fair & Expo is specially designed for an exceptional experience to be enjoyed from the comfort of one’s own pace strolling through the exhibits.

In addition, Holiday Light Experience Deschutes is a perfect location for companies wishing to have a unique Holiday party with millions of lights.

At every turn, the magical route is anticipated to overflow with spectacular light displays, along with Christmas melodies that bring popular holiday themes and characters to life.

Steve Driscoll, who has been building and designing the layouts for years, explains that a series of six tunnels of holiday lights will have themes such as stars, ornaments, snowflakes, presents, candy canes, icicles and ‘endless’ neon squares for optical illusions.

Intermingled with the holiday light tunnels will be individual vignettes — from an Aspen Forest to Santa’s Village — and two 30-foot Christmas trees, walk through ornaments and, of course, Santa Claus. Driscoll added, “This will be an immersive experience for all patrons.”

The Holiday Light Experience is produced by R Entertainment in conjunction with Tony Trade, and designed by Steve Driscoll.

TICKETS. A summary of ticket options Nov. 19 through New Year’s Day. All tickets increase in price at the door.

Weekdays November 19 – December 16 (Monday/Tuesday Closed)

· GA: $18 online

· Fast Pass Ticket: $23 online

· Family Four Pack: $60 online

· Corporate Groups email info@rpmtix.com

Weekdays December 17 – January 1 (Monday/Tuesday Open)

· GA: $25 online

· Fast Pass Ticket: $35 online

· Family Four Pack: $75 online

· Corporate Groups email info@rpmtix.com

Weekends November 19 – December 16 (Monday/Tuesday Closed)

· GA: $25 online

· Fast Pass Ticket: $35 online

· Family Four Pack: $65 online

· Corporate Groups email info@rpmtix.com

Weekends December 17 – January 1 (Monday/Tuesday Open)

· GA: $25 online

· Fast Pass Ticket: $35 online

· Family Four Pack: $75 online

· Corporate Groups email info@rpmtix.com

Holidays (Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Day)

· GA: $30 online

· Fast Pass Ticket: $40 online

· Family Four Pack: $80 online

· Corporate Groups email info@rpmtix.com