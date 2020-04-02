▶️ Fact vs. Fiction: COVID-19 will disappear with warmer temps

By SCOTT ELNES

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

We always think of flu as being seasonal. It comes on in winter, and then goes away in spring when the weather starts to heat up. So will the coronavirus be reduced as we head into summer?

FACT: The Traditional “Flu” Does Happen Seasonally

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the White House coronavirus task force said yearly viruses like the seasonal flu and other coronaviruses that are typically more benign tend to do poorly in warm, moist weather and well in cold, dry weather.

FICTION: All Viruses Are Suppressed By Increasing Temperatures

He goes onto say, however: “The only issue is we don’t know whether this is going to happen with this virus, because this is the first time we’ve ever dealt with this virus. So it’s not an unreasonable assumption to think that it’s going to go down, but you don’t want to count on it.”

According to a recent report in Science Magazine, many influenzas do seem to favor winter, possibly because of temperature, humidity and proximity, but not all cases of flu are the same.

Various viruses including Pertussis, Small Pocks and Measles have a wide range of peaks.

Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota pointed out:

“Another coronavirus in China in 2003 (SARS), wasn’t impacted by the change of seasons so there’s no reason to think spring/summer in America will change things.“

So, while many coronaviruses are seasonal, the data at this time indicates that vigilance is still appropriate and that counting on Mother Nature to sweat this virus out of existence is not where we should be pinning our hopes.