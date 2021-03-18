Facebook to once again expand in Prineville; 2 new buildings planned

Facebook announced on Thursday it’s adding two new buildings to its data center site in Prineville, expanding the facility by 900,000 square feet.

“Since 2010, when we broke ground on our first custom-built data center here in Prineville, we have continued to build and expand and we anticipate keeping construction crews busy for years to come, with approximately 1000 workers on-site at peak,” according to the announcement. “Once completed, this 11-building campus—which, at nearly 4.6 million square feet, is Facebook’s largest data center in the U.S.—will represent an investment of more than $2 billion.”

In June last year, Facebook started construction on its ninth building on the site.

The facility houses Facebook’s data servers and the company touts the site as “the most energy and water-efficient data center facilities in the world.”

Additionally, the social media giant on Thursday announced a $60,000 grant for the Crook County School District’s K-12 robotics program.

“Facebook has been an important part of our community now for over 10 years, and their continued growth here in Prineville is just a testament to the excellent relationship that we have together,” said Mayor Jason Beebe. “I’m excited for this new growth and their commitment to Prineville and Crook County and the support they have provided for our community, especially the schools. Thank you Facebook for the partnership that you have helped foster with our community and I look forward to many more years.”

They expect construction to continue through 2024.