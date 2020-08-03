Facebook donates $100K to expand technical skills programs in Crook County schools

Facebook has granted Crook County Schools $100,000 to expand the district’s Career and Technical Education programs that teach basic skills and connect students with real-world opportunities after high school/

Demand remains high across the country for skilled workers in trades such as plumbing, construction, and electrical work.

The grant will purchase Laboratory Modules at Crook County Middle School and Crook County High School this year.

This builds on the district’s 2019 CTE initiative, which was funded by Facebook with a $200,000 grant – supporting seven skilled-trade, including robotics and computer science at CCHS.

This grant will add advanced, hands-on laboratory modules to the curriculum.

“We’re thrilled to expand our CTE program with these lab modules, which ensures that individualized, meaningful learning is accessible to all students. It will allow them to expand their awareness of a variety of meaningful careers through hands-on learning, using technology, and exploring work in the real world,” said Superintendent Dr. Sara Johnson. “Our thanks go to Facebook for their ongoing support of our CTE program.”

Part of the grant will be used to build a construction program at CCHS, which is a priority for the school district. Johnson said the local community values programs that teach students meaningful skills and prepares them for the workforce, whether they plan to attend college or join a trade after high school.

“We are proud of our strong partnership with Crook County School District, and we are pleased to continue our support of its CTE programming,” said William Marks, Community Development Regional Manager at Facebook. “We know the importance of CTE education, as our data centers are a microcosm of all of these CTE skill sets, from construction workers to engineers, and we’re committed to Crook County students having access to real-world educational opportunities.”

The lab modules, created by Paxton Patterson, provide advanced, hands-on learning that increase the technical skills for middle and high school students. In construction, for example, labs are offered that focus on the basic understanding of using tools, pouring concrete, framing walls, and other basic carpentry skills.

The modules cover a variety of industries such as health occupations, computer science, business, and engineering. More than 95% of CCSD high school students take a CTE course and will benefit from this grant.

Facebook’s Prineville Data Center began serving traffic in 2011 and represents a nearly $2 billion investment in the state of Oregon.

The energy-efficient data center will be a nearly 3.2 million-square-foot campus when completed.

Paxton Patterson college and career-ready labs: https://www.paxtonpatterson.com/

Current CTE courses offered at Crook County High School:

Agriculture Science

Manufacturing

Computer Science/Robotics

Health Science

Business

Natural Resources

Culinary Arts

Graphic Design