Facebook begins work on 9th Prineville data center

Facebook has started construction on a ninth building at its data center in Prineville.

“We are happy to share that we will be expanding our Prineville Data Center by an additional 450,000 square feet,” according to the Prineville Data Center’s Facebook page. “That means that, once completed, this nine-building data center will represent an investment of more than $2 billion and more than 13 years of building in Prineville.”

A Facebook spokeswoman said they expect as many as 600 people working on the construction at its peak.

They are breaking ground this week and expect construction to continue through 2023.