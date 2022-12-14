Fire at Prineville butcher shop sends 2 to hospital

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire at a butcher shop and meat processing facility in Prineville Tuesday.

Crook County Fire and Rescue said that the fire at the F5 Smokehouse on NE 4th Street happened around 12:45 p.m. Several people were there working at the time.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the rear of the building. The fire had already vented through a large glass window and was threatening two other commercial buildings.

RELATED: Donations pouring in for Oregon firefighter who lost home to fire

Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames and keep the fire from spreading to the rest of the structure and the nearby businesses, Crook County Fire said.

Two people were taken to St. Charles Prineville for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental due to a fire in a large commercial smoker.