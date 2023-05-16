▶️ F-15 crashes into irrigation canal after leaving runway in Klamath Falls

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An F-15D fighter jet crashed into an irrigation canal after leaving the runway at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls Monday afternoon, the Air Force said Tuesday. The pilot is reportedly OK.

The Air Force said the jet was returning from a routine training mission. It landed on the runway and ended up going into a Bureau of Reclamation irrigation canal at the south side of the runway.

The plane, assigned to 173rd Fighter Wing out of Kingsley Field, had just the one pilot on board. The Air Force said the pilot exited safely and was taken to Sky Lakes Medical Center as a precaution. He has since been released with minor injuries.

“We are so grateful that our pilot was able to walk away from this mishap,” said 173rd Fighter Wing vice commander Col. Micah Lambert in a statement. “Our Team Kingsley responders acted quickly and with professionalism thanks to the extensive training and safety mindset of our team.”

The cause of the crash will be investigated by a board of officers.

An initial assessment of the canal found no signs of petroleum products leaked, the Air Force said. As a precaution, absorbent booms were placed around the aircraft to prevent downstream contamination.

The Air Force said it is working with local and federal agencies, and the Bureau of Reclamation, to ensure F-15 is safely removed.