F-15 ‘in-flight emergency’ in Klamath Co.; pilot taken for evaluation

The pilot of an F-15D was taken to the hospital in Klamath County after what the Air National Guard called an in-flight emergency Monday afternoon.

Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, which hosts the 173rd Fighter Wing, posted to Facebook that the emergency happened around 3:00 p.m.

The F-15D “exited the runway” after landing at Kingsley Field.

The pilot exited the aircraft and was taken to Sky Lakes Medical Center as a precaution and for evaluation.

Central Oregon Daily News called Kingsley Field for more details. A Public Information Officer said there was no more information available at that time.

