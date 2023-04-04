F-15s may be visiting the night skies this week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Don’t be surprised if you hear something very loud and very fast in the sky the next few nights. It could be the F-15 Eagles from the Oregon Air National Guard base in Portland..

The 142nd Wing will conduct night-training missions through Thursday night.

The fighter jet training is just routine and keeps pilots up to date with Air Force requirements.

Those flights should be wrapped up by by 10:45 p.m. each night.

