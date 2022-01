by Eric Lindstrom | Central Oregon Daily News

They’re the only undefeated boys basketball team left in the state at the 6A level and they’ve climbed all the way to a No. 2 ranking.

We’re talking about the Summit Storm who have rattled off an incredible 14 wins in a row and are looking to keep their momentum rolling as they head toward the state playoffs.

We swing by practice to check in with Coach Frazier and two of the Storm’s senior leaders.