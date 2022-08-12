▶️ New, fossilized insect discovered by Oregon State University

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Researchers at Oregon State University discover a new type of insect fossilized in amber.

The 100 million-year-old specimen has unique features like bulging eyes with 360-degree vision, sticky feet to find and snare its food and an elongated mouth.

It measures a whopping five millimeters — less than a quarter of an inch..

It’s called Palaeotanyrhina Exophthalma.

The insect is so different from anything alive today that it needed to be placed in its own extinct family.

